Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Will finish season in AHL

Wahlstrom has officially signed an amateur tryout offer with AHL Bridgeport.

This was the expected course of action after Wahlstrom inked his entry-level contract Thursday after deciding to leave Boston College having completed just one season. While Wahlstrom will finish this year with the Sound Tigers, this agreement tells us little in regards to where he will play in 2019-20. It will most likely be right back in Bridgeport, but the Islanders now have the option to loan him to a European club if they feel that is their best course of action. It's highly unlikely to happen, but not impossible. Wahlstrom, the 11th overall selection in the 2018 draft, posted just eight goals in 36 games in what ended up being his only season with the Eagles.