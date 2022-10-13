Wahlstrom (upper body) will not play Thursday, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Wahlstrom was an extra at morning skate and while he was expected to be ready to go for the Islanders' season opener, he's evidently still dealing with an upper-body issue. He had 13 goals and 24 points in 73 games last season -- expect him back in the lineup once he's healthy.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Aims to play in opener•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Resumes skating with the team•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Misses another practice•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in nine straight•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Benched for Thursday's contest•