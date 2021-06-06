Wahlstrom (lower body) is expected to travel with the Islanders to Boston for Game 5 on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom hasn't played since being injured in Game 5 versus the Penguins. While it's encouraging that Wahlstrom is ready to travel with the team, coach Barry Trotz also stated Sunday that he still expects to go with the same lineup that won Game 4 for Game 5. This would mean that the next chance for Wahlstrom to play would be Wednesday in Game 6.