Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Yet to register a point
Wahlstrom doesn't have a goal or assist in five games this season.
Five games is the smallest of small sample sizes and doesn't truly indicate what the future may have in store for Wahlstrom. If the Islanders weren't dealing with several injuries at the forward position, Wahlstrom could find himself a healthy scratch more often than not or even possibly be sent down to the minors if his numbers don't improve. That being said, the injuries will allow Wahlstrom to try and find his game for at least the immediate future.
