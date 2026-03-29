Palat's point drought reached 13 games in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Palat had four points over his first nine games with the Islanders after getting traded from the Devils. He's gone cold since then, and a drop into the bottom six, as well as a loss of power-play time, explains the decline in production. The veteran winger doesn't have to score to be effective -- he's defensively sound and plays a physical game. Palat is at five goals, 14 points, 79 shots on net, 120 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 73 appearances this season.