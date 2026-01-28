Palat, a third-round pick in 2026 and a sixth-round pick in 2027 were traded to the Islanders from the Devils on Tuesday in exchange for Maxim Tsyplakov.

Palat has 10 points, 53 shots on net, 89 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 51 outings for the Devils. His role with the Islanders will be largely the same as a bottom-six forward who may see time on the penalty kill. Palat has one more year on his contract at a $6 million cap hit, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports there is no salary retention in this deal. The Islanders have brought in Palat and Carson Soucy as they gear up for a playoff run by adding veterans in key depth roles.