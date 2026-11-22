Palat scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran winger did the dirty work in the low slot, tipping home a Ben Hutton shot in the second period before banging home a rebound as he was knocked to the ice in the third. Palat hadn't found the back of the net in 12 straight games prior to Saturday, and the performance doubled his goal total on the season as he has four goals and seven points in 22 games on the season, to go along with 41 hits, 25 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.