Islanders' Otto Koivula: Back with big club
The Islanders recalled Koivula from the minors Tuesday.
Casey Cizikas and Andrew Ladd are both dealing with knee injuries ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, so Koivula will be on hand in case either of them are unable to go against the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old Finn has picked up two goals and five points in 10 AHL appearances this season.
