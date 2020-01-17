Play

The Islanders reassigned Koivula to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Koivula will return to the minors following Casey Cizikas' (groin) return to action following a one-game absence. The pivot drew into just one game in his brief stint with the club, posting a hit and a plus-1 rating over 13:39 of ice time against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

