The Islanders assigned Koivula to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With exactly 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen, the Islanders recalled Koivula and blueliner Seth Helgeson to take warmups in case of a last-second injury. Nothing surfaced, so the two were sent back to the minors. Koivula has four points in seven AHL games this year.