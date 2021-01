Koivula will once again be a healthy scratch Sunday when the Islanders travel to New Jersey.

Unfortunately for Koivula, he is a center, a position that might be the deepest on the team with Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz has rotated wings on the third line but hasn't felt the need to do so at center. Koivula will likely need an injury to another center before he sees any game action.