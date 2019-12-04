Koivula was a healthy scratch for the third time in the last five games for the Islanders on Tuesday versus Montreal.

Koivula has yet to register a point for the Isles in six games played this season and had a team-low 4:26 of ice time Monday. With Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) possibly returning from IR before the Islanders depart on their next road trip Saturday, Koivula may be ticketed back to Bridgeport of the AHL.