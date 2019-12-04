Islanders' Otto Koivula: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Koivula was a healthy scratch for the third time in the last five games for the Islanders on Tuesday versus Montreal.
Koivula has yet to register a point for the Isles in six games played this season and had a team-low 4:26 of ice time Monday. With Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) possibly returning from IR before the Islanders depart on their next road trip Saturday, Koivula may be ticketed back to Bridgeport of the AHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.