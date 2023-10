The Islanders placed Koivula on waivers Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Koivula recorded 12 goals, 25 points and 37 PIM in 46 AHL contests with Bridgeport last season. The 25-year-old forward also has four assists in 28 career NHL games. He'll likely start the campaign with Bridgeport unless he's selected off waivers.