Koivula will start the 2020-21 season on loan with HIFK (Finland).

Koivula made his NHL debut this season, logging 12 games for the Isles in which he recorded four shots, 12 hits and four blocks while averaging 7:55 of ice time. The 21-year-old center will likely have to impress during training camp to earn a spot on the 23-man roster next season but could sit atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year.