Koivula has been moved to center this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Center is a position of weakness throughout the organization for the Islanders so they have moved Koivula for the time being. A rash of injuries could always change their plans, however. This is not bad news for Koivula because if he can excel at center, his path to the Islanders could be much quicker. Koivula impressed the Isles with 21 goals and 46 points for Bridgeport last season. At 6'4" and 230 lbs, Koivula is a big body, and not one necessarily built to play center, but there were no problems last year. Koivula will likely begin the year with Bridgeport once again, but he should debut with the Isles at some point this season.