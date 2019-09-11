Islanders' Otto Koivula: Moved to center
Koivula has been moved to center this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Center is a position of weakness throughout the organization for the Islanders so they have moved Koivula for the time being. A rash of injuries could always change their plans, however. This is not bad news for Koivula because if he can excel at center, his path to the Islanders could be much quicker. Koivula impressed the Isles with 21 goals and 46 points for Bridgeport last season. At 6'4" and 230 lbs, Koivula is a big body, and not one necessarily built to play center, but there were no problems last year. Koivula will likely begin the year with Bridgeport once again, but he should debut with the Isles at some point this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.