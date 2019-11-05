Islanders' Otto Koivula: Moves up to NHL
The Islanders recalled Koivula from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Koivula's latest minor-league assignment lasted just two days, with the Isles' decision to bring him back perhaps indicating that none of their five forwards on injured reserve are on track to return Tuesday against the Senators. Even if that's the case, Koivula will still more than likely find himself in the press box Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.