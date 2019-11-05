Play

The Islanders recalled Koivula from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Koivula's latest minor-league assignment lasted just two days, with the Isles' decision to bring him back perhaps indicating that none of their five forwards on injured reserve are on track to return Tuesday against the Senators. Even if that's the case, Koivula will still more than likely find himself in the press box Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories