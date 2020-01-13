Islanders' Otto Koivula: Recalled from AHL
Koivula was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
With Casey Cizikas (groin) not expected to play in Monday's tilt, Koivula was recalled as some extra insurance. He was on the ice for warmups and could crack the lineup in a bottom-six role. Koivula was held scoreless in his first six NHL games this season.
