The Islanders loaned Koivula to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Koivula has been a healthy scratch for four of the Isles' last 10 games and only averaged 7:20 of ice time in the six contests he appeared in, so this move makes sense. The 21-year-old rookie will return to a prominent role with Bridgeport, where he's posted five points in 10 games this campaign.