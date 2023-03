Koivula was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Koivula has one assist through five NHL contests this season. The 24-year-old could be involved in a paper move here, but it's possible he stays in the minors if Pierre Engvall (not injury related) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) are both cleared to play Saturday versus the Red Wings.