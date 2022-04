Koivula was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Koivula's demotion comes as Jean-Gabriel Pageau was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. In his limited eight games this year, the 23-year-old Koivula managed two assists, eight shots and eight hits despite averaging just 10:45 of ice time. With just three games left for the Isles this year, Koivula is unlikely to see action in another NHL contest.