Islanders' Otto Koivula: Sent to AHL
Koivula was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This move seems just to be an accounting one as Koivula is expected to be recalled Tuesday and possibly play that night versus the Rangers. Whether or not he plays likely depends upon the health of several Islander forwards and whether or not Jean-Gabriel Pageau is granted a work visa. If Koivula were to play he will likely center the fourth-line for the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.