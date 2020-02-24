Koivula was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This move seems just to be an accounting one as Koivula is expected to be recalled Tuesday and possibly play that night versus the Rangers. Whether or not he plays likely depends upon the health of several Islander forwards and whether or not Jean-Gabriel Pageau is granted a work visa. If Koivula were to play he will likely center the fourth-line for the Islanders.