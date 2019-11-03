Islanders' Otto Koivula: Shuffled to minors
The Islanders re-assigned Koivula to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
The Finn got the call Wednesday from the minors, but will be sent back down without playing a game. The 21-year-old will return to Bridgeport where he has just two points in six games this season. His demotion is a positive sign that the Islanders could be getting healthier ahead of Tuesday's game against Ottawa.
