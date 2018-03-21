Play

Islanders' Otto Koivula: Signs entry-level deal

Koivula secured a three-year, entry-level contract with New York on Wednesday.

Koivula has spent the last two seasons playing in his native Finland, where he has compiled 19 goals and 38 helpers in 103 outings. A decision on the winger's future -- whether he plays in Finland again or the AHL next season -- likely won't be made until after training camp kicks off in the fall.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories