Koivula picked up a pair of goals in AHL Bridgeport's 5-4 overtime win over Springfield on Sunday.

Koivula's first season in the AHL has been a struggle. The former Finnish league Rookie of the Year broke an eight-game goalless drought on Sunday and he has just five tallies in 20 games for the year. Perhaps most concerning is the fact that Koivula, who is known as a sniper, has just 24 shots on goal in those 20 contests. Koivula is a big kid (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) and he turned just 20 years of age in September, but he isn't blessed with a great set of wheels and the big Finn will need to find a way to generate more offense on the smaller ice surfaces of North America.