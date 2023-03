Koivula (lower body) is considered day-to-day after apparently sustaining a lower-body injury Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Koivula was sent down in a paper transaction after Friday's game, so he likely wouldn't have been in the lineup Saturday against Washington anyway. Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup, taking Koivula's bottom-six spot. The 24-year-old Koivula has two assists in eight NHL contests this season.