Islanders' Parker Wotherspoon: Cut by Islanders
Wotherspoon was waived by the Islanders on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Wotherspoon hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 Entry Draft. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2022-23 season in the minors.
