Wotherspoon provided an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Wotherspoon was in the lineup in his native British Columbia. The defenseman then earned his first NHL point with a secondary helper on a Casey Cizikas goal at 9:44 of the third period. This was Wotherspoon's fifth outing of the season, and he's managed six shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in limited action on the third pairing. As long as Adam Pelech (head) is out, Wotherspoon and Robin Salo will be competing for one spot in the lineup.