Wotherspoon has been a healthy scratch for 13 straight and 15 of his last 16 games.

The Islanders are crushed with injuries, but it's to their forward corps, not the defense. Wotherspoon did get in 12 games this season, and although he only registered one point, an assist, he did have a rating of plus-5. He is currently the seventh defenseman for the team and will likely continue to be a healthy scratch until one of those top six defenders either suffers an injury or needs a night off to rest.