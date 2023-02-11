Wotherspoon was a healthy scratch for the eighth straight game Saturday versus the Canadiens.

This scratch was also the 10th time in 11 games that Wotherspoon has been relegated to the bench. One could argue that it might be much more beneficial for the young defender to play every day in the AHL rather than once in a blue moon in the NHL. On the season, Wotherspoon has one point, an assist, with a rating of plus-5 in 12 games for the Islanders.