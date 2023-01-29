Wotherspoon was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Lane Lambert has had a revolving door in regard to the sixth defenseman for the team. The season started with Robin Salo in the role; then it went to Sebastian Aho, Wotherspoon, and now Samuel Bolduc. Aho has solidified himself as that sixth defender when the defensive corps is healthy, something that is expected to be the case when the Islanders return to action on Feb. 6. If that's the case, then Wotherspoon would find himself remaining a healthy scratch as the seventh defender or back in the AHL if the team feels it's better for his development to be playing every day.