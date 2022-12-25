Wotherspoon was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Wotherspoon played Friday versus the Panthers, logging two shots on goal and 14:47 of ice time. It's possible he's recalled again to compete with Robin Salo for a depth role following the holiday break.
