Wotherspoon penned a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Wotherspoon has spent the past three seasons playing for AHL Bridgeport, in which he registered 17 goals and 50 assists in 176 contests, but has yet to break into the 23-man roster for New York. Heading into the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, the 23-year-old blueliner should continue to play primarily in the minors though he could make his NHL debut.