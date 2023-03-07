Wotherspoon has been a healthy scratch for 17 straight games.

The Islanders are in a battle for one of the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, which hasn't allowed any room for a rookie defenseman to have any on-the-job training. The fact that the team doesn't seem to mind keeping Wotherspoon wasting away in the press box rather than playing in the AHL might tell you all you need to know about how they feel about his future. He would be playing somewhere if he were a top prospect for the organization.