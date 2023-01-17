Wotherspoon only has one point, an assist, in his first 10 NHL games.

Wotherspoon has been a surprise everyday player for the team since late December. Adam Pelech (head) is still out of the lineup, and coach Lane Lambert seems to have lost faith in Robin Salo due to several defensive miscues. Wotherspoon will see himself back in the AHL or on the bench once Pelech, who has begun skating with the team, returns to action.