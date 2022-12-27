Wotherspoon was recalled by the Islanders on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Wotherspoon is expected to skate on the second pairing Tuesday after briefly heading to AHL Bridgeport for the NHL's holiday break. He made his NHL debut Friday versus Florida, collecting two shots, a hit and one block in 14:47 of ice time.
