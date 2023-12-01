Engvall scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Carolina on Thursday.

Engvall's marker late in the second period gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead. It was his second goal and 11th point in 21 games this season. If Engvall stays healthy throughout the campaign, then he might be able to surpass his career high of 35 points, but not by much. He's been serving in a middle-six capacity while seeing some time on the second power-play unit.