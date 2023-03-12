Engvall provided a goal in a 5-1 loss to Washington on Saturday.
Engvall opened the scoring early in the first period, but the Islanders were unable to build off that lead. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 61 contests this season. Engvall was held off the scoresheet over his previous seven outings.
More News
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Set for Islanders debut•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Traded to Long Island•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Three goals in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Nets goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Scores goal in rout•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Extends point streak to five games•