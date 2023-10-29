Engvall recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Engvall's shot led to a Kyle Palmieri goal on a rebound in the first period. The 27-year-old Engball has held down a middle-six role for the Islanders this year, though he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in six of seven games so far. He has one goal, two assists, six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating.