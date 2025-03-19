Engvall scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

It stood as the winner. Engvall beat defender Ryan Graves to a loose puck in the left circle and wired a wrist shot past Tristan Jarry. He has really struggled offensively this season with just five goals and five assists in 47 games. And while he has eight hits and 11 shots in his last four games, Engvall is neither a muscle guy or a volume shooter. Bottom line, it's a nice game for a great guy, but it doesn't make him fantasy worthy.