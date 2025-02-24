Engvall scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Engvall ended a two-month point drought -- he had been held off the scoresheet in his last 17 outings while getting scratched six times in that span. The 28-year-old forward has eight points, 39 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-5 rating through 39 appearances this season. He was waived in December to create some roster flexibility but ultimately stayed with the Islanders and would require another pass through waivers to be assigned to AHL Bridgeport in the future.