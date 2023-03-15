Engvall scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Engvall needed some time to adjust to the Islanders, going without a point in his first three games following a trade from the Maple Leafs. He's bounced back with a goal in each of his last two outings, giving him 14 tallies and 23 points through 63 contests overall. The 26-year-old's spot in the lineup is still fluid, but he should continue to play regularly in a middle-six role.
