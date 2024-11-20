Engvall scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.
Engvall opened the scoring at 1:32 of the second period. The winger has scored in three straight games, a span that accounts for all of his goals this season. He's added two assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances. Engvall is gaining confidence as he continues to hold onto a third-line assignment.
