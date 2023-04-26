Engvall tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Engvall opened the scoring in Game 5 with his first point of the postseason, grabbing a loose puck in front of the net before beating Antti Raanta to give the Islanders a first-period lead. Engvall would pick up a second point with an assist on Brock Nelson's tally early in the second period. The 26-year-old Engvall posted 17 goals and 30 points in 76 regular games, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Islanders following a deadline move from Toronto.