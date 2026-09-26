Engvall was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Saturday.

While Engvall entered training camp healthy and with a chance to re-earn his spot in the Islanders' bottom six, he will instead open the season in the AHL if he clears waivers. The 30-year-old winger missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season with an ankle injury. He has primarily played at the NHL level since the 2019-20 season, making him an experienced option for the freshly-relocated AHL Hamilton to open the 2026-27 campaign, given that he goes unclaimed.