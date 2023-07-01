Engvall signed a seven-year, $21 million contract with the Islanders on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Engvall accounted for 17 goals and 30 points in 76 games with Toronto and the Islanders last season. Look for him to occupy a top-six forward spot and see time on the power play in 2023-24.
More News
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Grabs two points in Game 5•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Sets new career high in goals•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Success continues with helper•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Keeps rolling with two points•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Ends seven-game scoring slump•