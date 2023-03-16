Engvall scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Engvall has scored in three straight games, and his helper was his first as an Islander. The 26-year-old winger looked good on the second line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri in this contest, but it's unclear if that trio will stick together. For the season, Engvall has 15 goals, 10 assists, 111 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-3 rating through 64 appearances.