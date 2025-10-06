Engvall (hip) was placed on the injured non-roster list Monday.

Engvall will be unavailable for the start of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing offseason hip surgery. It's unclear when he will be ready to play, but he may not be a regular in the Islanders' lineup this year once he's healthy. He had eight goals, 15 points, 93 shots on net and 47 hits across 62 NHL regular-season appearances in 2024-25.