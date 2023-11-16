Engvall scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Engvall opened the scoring at 7:30 of the first period with his first goal of the season. The 27-year-old has seen some power-play time on the second unit while maintaining an even-strength role on the second line even after his scratch last week. The winger is up to seven points, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances.