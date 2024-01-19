Engvall (upper body) will not be in the lineup Friday in Chicago, according to Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News.

Engvall will miss his second consecutive contest. He has five goals and 14 points in 41 games, but he has been in a prolonged slump, scoring once with no assists in his last 17 outings. He was replaced by Oliver Wahlstrom against Winnipeg on Tuesday and Engvall will likely take Wahlstrom's place in the lineup upon his return. Consider Engvall day-to-day at this time.