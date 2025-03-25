Engvall scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Engvall's finding a little more success on offense lately with three points over his last five games. He's played in nine straight contests, though he remains in a bottom-six role, so the scoring could dry up at any time. For the season, Engvall has just 11 points with 59 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-11 rating over 50 appearances.
